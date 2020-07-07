Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3713 Summit Street Unit: 202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3713 Summit Street Unit: 202
3713 Summit St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3713 Summit St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Valentine
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Great 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown! Minutes from Westport, The Plaza, Crossroads Arts District and Downtown KC. Updated finishes on residential street
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 have any available units?
3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 is pet friendly.
Does 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 offer parking?
No, 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 does not offer parking.
Does 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 have a pool?
No, 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 have accessible units?
No, 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 Summit Street Unit: 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary