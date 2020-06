Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful vintage home with modern updates! Spacious kitchen, full sized washer and dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout, stylishly renovated bathrooms, spacious living room and bedrooms, and a fireplace to keep you warm during the cold winter nights! Perfect living situation for room mates, each room has its own separate living space. Fenced in back for your pets to run free. Don't wait; call us today before this unit is gone!

Contact us to schedule a showing.