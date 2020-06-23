All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3707 Locust Street

3707 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

3707 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
3707 Locust Street Available 03/08/19 Hyde Park Ranch Home available now - 3707 Locust
This Hyde Park Ranch Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The Washer and Dryer hookups are in the Unfinished Basement. The home has Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. The home has Central Air. Backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555
Rent is $950.00 Per Month

(RLNE4684265)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
