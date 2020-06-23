Amenities
3707 Locust Street Available 03/08/19 Hyde Park Ranch Home available now - 3707 Locust
This Hyde Park Ranch Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The Washer and Dryer hookups are in the Unfinished Basement. The home has Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. The home has Central Air. Backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent
Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555
Rent is $950.00 Per Month
