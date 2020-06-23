Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3707 Locust Street Available 03/08/19 Hyde Park Ranch Home available now - 3707 Locust

This Hyde Park Ranch Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher. The Washer and Dryer hookups are in the Unfinished Basement. The home has Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout. The home has Central Air. Backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing. 913-484-4555

Rent is $950.00 Per Month



(RLNE4684265)