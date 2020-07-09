All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

3706 East 29th Street

3706 East 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3706 East 29th Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Ingleside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
So much new! Amazing kitchen in this home, shiny, gorgeous bathrooms, and hardwood floors throughout. This is one to show off to your friends!

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! fair housing logo.gifKansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 East 29th Street have any available units?
3706 East 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3706 East 29th Street have?
Some of 3706 East 29th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 East 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3706 East 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 East 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 East 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3706 East 29th Street offer parking?
No, 3706 East 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3706 East 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 East 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 East 29th Street have a pool?
No, 3706 East 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3706 East 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 3706 East 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 East 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 East 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

