All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3702 East 70th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3702 East 70th Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

3702 East 70th Street

3702 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3702 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3785102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 East 70th Street have any available units?
3702 East 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3702 East 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3702 East 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 East 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3702 East 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3702 East 70th Street offer parking?
No, 3702 East 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3702 East 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 East 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 East 70th Street have a pool?
No, 3702 East 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3702 East 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 3702 East 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 East 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 East 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 East 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 East 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary