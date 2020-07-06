All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3640 N Garfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3640 N Garfield Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3640 N Garfield Avenue

3640 North Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3640 North Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64116
River Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3640 N Garfield Ave - 3640 N Garfield Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home located in North Kansas City!

-3 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D connections
-Ceiling fans
-Carpet
-Covered front porch
-1 car detached garage

REPAIRS TO THE HOME WILL BE MADE PRIOR TO MOVE IN.

AT THIS TIME WE ARE ONLY DOING VIRTUAL TOURS DUE TO COVID-19. IF INTERESTED: PLEASE GO TO WWW.RELIABLEPROPERTIESKC.COM TO VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOURS AND TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION AS WELL. ONCE APPLICATION IS COMPLETED AND APPROVED, THEN WE CAN DO AN IN-PERSON TOUR OF THE HOME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

For further questions or concerns, please call us at (816) 699-3476 or the leasing line (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$925.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$925.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee for the 1st pet
$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3597108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 N Garfield Avenue have any available units?
3640 N Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 N Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 3640 N Garfield Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 N Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3640 N Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 N Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 N Garfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3640 N Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3640 N Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 3640 N Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 N Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 N Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 3640 N Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3640 N Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3640 N Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 N Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 N Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Armour Park
608 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary