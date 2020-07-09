Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3635 Norton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3635 Norton
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3635 Norton
3635 Norton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3635 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine East
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Nice 2 Bedroom - Great location- Nicely updated including new kitchen, vinyl, bathroom, new carpet
$700.00 Section 8 only
Call or text Chris for a showing 816-801-9099
(RLNE4496156)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3635 Norton have any available units?
3635 Norton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3635 Norton currently offering any rent specials?
3635 Norton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3635 Norton pet-friendly?
No, 3635 Norton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3635 Norton offer parking?
No, 3635 Norton does not offer parking.
Does 3635 Norton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 Norton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3635 Norton have a pool?
No, 3635 Norton does not have a pool.
Does 3635 Norton have accessible units?
No, 3635 Norton does not have accessible units.
Does 3635 Norton have units with dishwashers?
No, 3635 Norton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3635 Norton have units with air conditioning?
No, 3635 Norton does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary