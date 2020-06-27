3633 Norton Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128 Palestine East
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
2 Bedroom- All Electric $650.00 - Clean quiet 2 bedroom- All electric, new carpet, new paint, new bathroom, new kitchen. AC and appliances provided. Call or Text Chris at 816-801-9099 to schedule a showing
(RLNE5039324)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
