3633 Norton Ave
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

3633 Norton Ave

3633 Norton Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3633 Norton Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine East

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom- All Electric $650.00 - Clean quiet 2 bedroom- All electric, new carpet, new paint, new bathroom, new kitchen.
AC and appliances provided.
Call or Text Chris at 816-801-9099 to schedule a showing

(RLNE5039324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

