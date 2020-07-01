Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3630 Michigan Avenue
1 of 10
3630 Michigan Avenue
3630 Michigan Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3630 Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Linwood Homeowners - Ivanhoe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE5635835)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
3630 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3630 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
