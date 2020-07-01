All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

3630 Michigan Avenue

3630 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Michigan Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Linwood Homeowners - Ivanhoe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5635835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have any available units?
3630 Michigan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3630 Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue offer parking?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3630 Michigan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3630 Michigan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

