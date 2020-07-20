Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM
1 of 5
3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off
3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off
·
No Longer Available
Location
3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off, Kansas City, MO 64133
Ashland Ridge
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Large 2 bedroom- Available now $800 - Clean, quiet, large 2 bedroom home, basement, 2 car garage, and large lot.
No section 8
Call or Text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099
(RLNE4784712)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off have any available units?
3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off currently offering any rent specials?
3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off pet-friendly?
No, 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off offer parking?
Yes, 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off offers parking.
Does 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off have a pool?
No, 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off does not have a pool.
Does 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off have accessible units?
No, 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off have units with air conditioning?
No, 3622 Blue Ridge Cut Off does not have units with air conditioning.
