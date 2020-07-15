All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:00 AM

3621 Central Street · (272) 808-1286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3621 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3621 Central.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
With hardwood floors, huge windows letting in tons of light and loads of room, this Midtown apartment is perfect for anyone looking for a spacious new place.

– In-unit laundry
– Free Google Fiber
– Wood trim
– Large patio balcony

Featuring an expansive floorplan with beautiful finishings, this apartment is perfect for the social butterfly to host get-togethers.

Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is just blocks from the Uptown Theater and restaurants like Mesob and Shio Ramen Shop. Also just blocks away are Monarch Coffee and theGYMkc.

Contact us today to start your application!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Central have any available units?
3621 Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Central have?
Some of 3621 Central's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Central currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Central pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Central is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Central offer parking?
Yes, 3621 Central offers parking.
Does 3621 Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3621 Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Central have a pool?
No, 3621 Central does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Central have accessible units?
No, 3621 Central does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Central have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Central does not have units with dishwashers.
