3621 Central

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber media room pet friendly garage parking

With hardwood floors, huge windows letting in tons of light and loads of room, this Midtown apartment is perfect for anyone looking for a spacious new place.



– In-unit laundry

– Free Google Fiber

– Wood trim

– Large patio balcony



Featuring an expansive floorplan with beautiful finishings, this apartment is perfect for the social butterfly to host get-togethers.



Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is just blocks from the Uptown Theater and restaurants like Mesob and Shio Ramen Shop. Also just blocks away are Monarch Coffee and theGYMkc.



Contact us today to start your application!

Contact us to schedule a showing.