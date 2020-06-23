All apartments in Kansas City
3618 Chestnut Avenue
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

3618 Chestnut Avenue

3618 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
3618 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3618 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3618 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3618 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 3618 Chestnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 3618 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3618 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Chestnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
