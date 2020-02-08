All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3608 Topping Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3608 Topping Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3608 Topping Ave

3608 Topping Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3608 Topping Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Dunbar

Amenities

carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3608 Topping - Property Id: 90154

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90154
Property Id 90154

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4567173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Topping Ave have any available units?
3608 Topping Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Topping Ave have?
Some of 3608 Topping Ave's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Topping Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Topping Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Topping Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Topping Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3608 Topping Ave offer parking?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Topping Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Topping Ave have a pool?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Topping Ave have accessible units?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Topping Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary