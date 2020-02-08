Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3608 Topping Ave.
3608 Topping Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3608 Topping Ave
3608 Topping Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3608 Topping Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Dunbar
Amenities
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3608 Topping - Property Id: 90154
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90154
Property Id 90154
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4567173)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3608 Topping Ave have any available units?
3608 Topping Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3608 Topping Ave have?
Some of 3608 Topping Ave's amenities include carpet, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3608 Topping Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Topping Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Topping Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Topping Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3608 Topping Ave offer parking?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Topping Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Topping Ave have a pool?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Topping Ave have accessible units?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Topping Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 Topping Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
