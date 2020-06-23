3604 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132 Hidden Valley
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Highly efficient, fully renovated house featuring all the latest design trends and brand new everything from the outside in and from the top to the bottom along with drop dead gorgeous landscaping is your next home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
