3604 E 58th St

carpet range oven refrigerator

$750 mos House near bus stop, schools & Swope Pkwy - Property Id: 146158



(No Vouchers) Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house. Large Yard, lawn care included in rent. Short walk to public transit, nearby farmers market in the summer & minutes from Swope Pkwy. Nearby schools: Troost Elementary School Pre-K-6 , College Preparatory Academy. RENT is $750.00/mo, $750.00 security deposit. Call to book appointment: 816 919-1385. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

No Dogs Allowed



