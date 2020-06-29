All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

3603 Thompson Ave

3603 Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3603 Thompson Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Scarritt Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3603 Thompson Ave. Kansas City, MO 64124
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.

3BR / 2Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in Kansas City. Available immediately for $795.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at

https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/892622

App fees differ online

(RLNE5362359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Thompson Ave have any available units?
3603 Thompson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 Thompson Ave have?
Some of 3603 Thompson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 Thompson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Thompson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Thompson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 Thompson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3603 Thompson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3603 Thompson Ave offers parking.
Does 3603 Thompson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Thompson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Thompson Ave have a pool?
No, 3603 Thompson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Thompson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3603 Thompson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Thompson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Thompson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

