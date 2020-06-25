Rent Calculator
Home
Kansas City, MO
3600 Cleaveland Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM
3600 Cleaveland Avenue
3600 Cleveland Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3600 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3725455)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3600 Cleaveland Avenue have any available units?
3600 Cleaveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3600 Cleaveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3600 Cleaveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 Cleaveland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3600 Cleaveland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3600 Cleaveland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3600 Cleaveland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3600 Cleaveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 Cleaveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 Cleaveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3600 Cleaveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3600 Cleaveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3600 Cleaveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 Cleaveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 Cleaveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 Cleaveland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 Cleaveland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
