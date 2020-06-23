All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3560 Broadway

3560 Broadway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
Ambassador, located at Broadway and Knickerbocker Street, was constructed in 1925 to be the largest apartment hotel in Kansas City. Like the architecture of Country Club Plaza, Ambassador was designed in the Spanish Revival Style, as seen in its painted stucco, decorative tiles, terra cotta, tile roofs, and ornamental ironwork. The rooftop garden overlooking the city was often a common hangout for starlets such as Kim Novak. The newly restored apartment features 112 studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom units with a clean, contemporary, and efficient design. Centrally located on one of the most prominent streets in Kansas City that connects the Plaza, Westport, and Downtown, the Ambassador on Broadway Street offers convenience and accessibility. The resident roof top lounge and deck will allow residents to entertain, relax or work with an unobstructed view north to downtown Kansas City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Broadway have any available units?
3560 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 Broadway have?
Some of 3560 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 3560 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3560 Broadway offer parking?
No, 3560 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3560 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Broadway have a pool?
No, 3560 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3560 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3560 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
