3560 Broadway

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym

Ambassador, located at Broadway and Knickerbocker Street, was constructed in 1925 to be the largest apartment hotel in Kansas City. Like the architecture of Country Club Plaza, Ambassador was designed in the Spanish Revival Style, as seen in its painted stucco, decorative tiles, terra cotta, tile roofs, and ornamental ironwork. The rooftop garden overlooking the city was often a common hangout for starlets such as Kim Novak. The newly restored apartment features 112 studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom units with a clean, contemporary, and efficient design. Centrally located on one of the most prominent streets in Kansas City that connects the Plaza, Westport, and Downtown, the Ambassador on Broadway Street offers convenience and accessibility. The resident roof top lounge and deck will allow residents to entertain, relax or work with an unobstructed view north to downtown Kansas City.