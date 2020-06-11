All apartments in Kansas City
3541 Gillham Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 8:06 PM

3541 Gillham Road

3541 Gillham Road · (816) 744-0067
Location

3541 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
Central Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Voucher Holders: This home is NOT qualified for the Housing Voucher program. All Renters: SCHEDULE RIGHT NOW at: leasiest.com. NEW RENOVATION!! Studio/1-Bath Condo in freshly renovated Midtown building! Conveniently located near shopping & restaurants, this unit features Tile flooring throughout the main room, kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen features updated cabinets/countertops and comes equipped with Stainless-Steel refrigerator, stove & dishwasher (installed prior to move-in)! Washer/dryer provided in each unit (installed prior to move-in), no need to bring your own! Bathroom features modern fixtures and custom-tile shower/tub combo. West-facing windows offer loads of natural light throughout the day. Power & Light, Sprint Center and Downtown nightlife are a cheap rideshare away. Come see this updated unit while it's still available!
Requirements to Qualify:
Applicants must make 3X the listed rent, either individually or as a group
Applicants must have no evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcy's within the past 5 years. Beyond 5 years they are assessed case-by-case, but evictions must be paid in full.
A minimum Credit Score of 700 is required to be eligible for tenancy based on listed terms. Scores between 650-700 will be considered, but will be subject to a 50% increase in the listed Security Deposit
Scores below 650, or scores which cannot be calculated due to lack of credit history will result in disqualification of tenancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3541 Gillham Road have any available units?
3541 Gillham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3541 Gillham Road have?
Some of 3541 Gillham Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3541 Gillham Road currently offering any rent specials?
3541 Gillham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3541 Gillham Road pet-friendly?
No, 3541 Gillham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3541 Gillham Road offer parking?
No, 3541 Gillham Road does not offer parking.
Does 3541 Gillham Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3541 Gillham Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3541 Gillham Road have a pool?
No, 3541 Gillham Road does not have a pool.
Does 3541 Gillham Road have accessible units?
No, 3541 Gillham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3541 Gillham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3541 Gillham Road has units with dishwashers.
