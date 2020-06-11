3541 Gillham Road

Amenities

Voucher Holders: This home is NOT qualified for the Housing Voucher program. All Renters: SCHEDULE RIGHT NOW at: leasiest.com. NEW RENOVATION!! Studio/1-Bath Condo in freshly renovated Midtown building! Conveniently located near shopping & restaurants, this unit features Tile flooring throughout the main room, kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen features updated cabinets/countertops and comes equipped with Stainless-Steel refrigerator, stove & dishwasher (installed prior to move-in)! Washer/dryer provided in each unit (installed prior to move-in), no need to bring your own! Bathroom features modern fixtures and custom-tile shower/tub combo. West-facing windows offer loads of natural light throughout the day. Power & Light, Sprint Center and Downtown nightlife are a cheap rideshare away. Come see this updated unit while it's still available!

Requirements to Qualify:

Applicants must make 3X the listed rent, either individually or as a group

Applicants must have no evictions, foreclosures or bankruptcy's within the past 5 years. Beyond 5 years they are assessed case-by-case, but evictions must be paid in full.

A minimum Credit Score of 700 is required to be eligible for tenancy based on listed terms. Scores between 650-700 will be considered, but will be subject to a 50% increase in the listed Security Deposit

Scores below 650, or scores which cannot be calculated due to lack of credit history will result in disqualification of tenancy