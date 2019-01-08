All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019

3531 Benton Blvd

3531 Benton Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3531 Benton Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,674 Sq ft property was built in 1915 has 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Carpet, Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Kitchen has tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom. appliances Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
