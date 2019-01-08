3531 Benton Blvd

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,674 Sq ft property was built in 1915 has 4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Carpet, Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Kitchen has tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom. appliances Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity