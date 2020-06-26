3526 NE 53rd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

3526 NE 53rd St - 3526 NE 53rd St is a 2 bed 1 bath home conveniently close to Vivion Rd!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D Connections

-Fenced yard

-Deck



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$725.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$725.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



