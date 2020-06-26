All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3526 NE 53rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3526 NE 53rd Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

3526 NE 53rd Street

3526 Northeast 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3526 Northeast 53rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64119
Big Shoal

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3526 NE 53rd St - 3526 NE 53rd St is a 2 bed 1 bath home conveniently close to Vivion Rd!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-W/D Connections
-Fenced yard
-Deck

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$725.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$725.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable pet fee

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- Income of 3x one month's rent
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE4956133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 NE 53rd Street have any available units?
3526 NE 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 NE 53rd Street have?
Some of 3526 NE 53rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 NE 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3526 NE 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 NE 53rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3526 NE 53rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3526 NE 53rd Street offer parking?
No, 3526 NE 53rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3526 NE 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 NE 53rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 NE 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 3526 NE 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3526 NE 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3526 NE 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 NE 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3526 NE 53rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary