Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3524 Bales Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM
1 of 9
3524 Bales Ave
3524 Bales Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3524 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 1 bath - This property does not accept KCMO HUD vouchers
(RLNE4351016)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3524 Bales Ave have any available units?
3524 Bales Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3524 Bales Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Bales Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 Bales Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3524 Bales Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3524 Bales Ave offer parking?
No, 3524 Bales Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3524 Bales Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 Bales Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 Bales Ave have a pool?
No, 3524 Bales Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3524 Bales Ave have accessible units?
No, 3524 Bales Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 Bales Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 Bales Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 Bales Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3524 Bales Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
