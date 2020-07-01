All apartments in Kansas City
3521 Askew Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

3521 Askew Ave

3521 Askew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3521 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom home -

(RLNE2162581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Askew Ave have any available units?
3521 Askew Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Askew Ave have?
Some of 3521 Askew Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Askew Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Askew Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Askew Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Askew Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Askew Ave offer parking?
No, 3521 Askew Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3521 Askew Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Askew Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Askew Ave have a pool?
No, 3521 Askew Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Askew Ave have accessible units?
No, 3521 Askew Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Askew Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 Askew Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

