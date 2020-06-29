All apartments in Kansas City
3520 NE 54th St

3520 Northeast 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Northeast 54th Street, Kansas City, MO 64119
Big Shoal

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come take a look at this totally updated property that is quaint with cedar shingled siding and a big back yard. Granite counters with new stainless appliances, super cute place with lots of light and warmth. A must see!*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 NE 54th St have any available units?
3520 NE 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 NE 54th St have?
Some of 3520 NE 54th St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 NE 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
3520 NE 54th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 NE 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 3520 NE 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3520 NE 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 3520 NE 54th St offers parking.
Does 3520 NE 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 NE 54th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 NE 54th St have a pool?
No, 3520 NE 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 3520 NE 54th St have accessible units?
No, 3520 NE 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 NE 54th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 NE 54th St does not have units with dishwashers.
