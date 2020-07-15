All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com

3516 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Hanover Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3516 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom**

We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

All our homes include:
*Awesome vetted roommates
*Month to month lease terms (with 6-month minimum stay)
*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials
*1GB internet
*Maid service
*Access to exclusive sponsored social events

Quick FAQ:
*We are a pet hair free community
*Members are required to be 21 years and over
*We look for strong income, 600+ credit score with no eviction or criminal history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com offer parking?
No, 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com have a pool?
No, 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com have accessible units?
No, 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 Baltimore Avenue, Bedroom 1A, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary