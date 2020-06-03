All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3515 Roberts Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3515 Roberts Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3515 Roberts Street

3515 Roberts Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3515 Roberts Street, Kansas City, MO 64124
Scarritt Point

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath is ready to be rented. Separate living room and dining room space. Water included in the rent. Call today to schedule a tour.
2 bedroom duplex with a fenced yard. Spacious units with appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Roberts Street have any available units?
3515 Roberts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Roberts Street have?
Some of 3515 Roberts Street's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Roberts Street currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Roberts Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Roberts Street pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Roberts Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3515 Roberts Street offer parking?
No, 3515 Roberts Street does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Roberts Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Roberts Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Roberts Street have a pool?
No, 3515 Roberts Street does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Roberts Street have accessible units?
No, 3515 Roberts Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Roberts Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 Roberts Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary