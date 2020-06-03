3515 Roberts Street, Kansas City, MO 64124 Scarritt Point
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath is ready to be rented. Separate living room and dining room space. Water included in the rent. Call today to schedule a tour. 2 bedroom duplex with a fenced yard. Spacious units with appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 Roberts Street have any available units?
3515 Roberts Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.