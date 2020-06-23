All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

3500 Hunter Ave

3500 Hunter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Hunter Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Cunningham Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 Bedroom home! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4944810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Hunter Ave have any available units?
3500 Hunter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3500 Hunter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Hunter Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Hunter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3500 Hunter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave offer parking?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave have a pool?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave have accessible units?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3500 Hunter Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3500 Hunter Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
