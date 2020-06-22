All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3435 Main Street

3435 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
elevator
3435 Main is Kansas City's first modular apartment building. The apartment pods were manufactured in Nebraska and shipped to Kansas City one by one. This style of construction creates two major benefits for you. Each individual unit is it's own apartment, so they were double insulated on the top, bottom, and sides. When stacked side by side, this creates four layers of insulation which is unheard of in the traditional apartment build industry and provides premium seclusion from your neighbors. The 2nd main benefit to you is efficiency and quality control. You can rest easy knowing that every single one of these rental units were built with minimal construction waste and measured perfectly in a facility. The units feature quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows stainless steel appliances, and plank wood flooring. The building shares amenities with the neighboring property, Interstate Flats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Main Street have any available units?
3435 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Main Street have?
Some of 3435 Main Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 3435 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3435 Main Street offer parking?
No, 3435 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 3435 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Main Street have a pool?
No, 3435 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 3435 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
