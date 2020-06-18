Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3435 E 45th St
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3435 E 45th St
3435 E 45th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
3435 E 45th St, Kansas City, MO 64130
Oak Park Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new property for a brand new family! -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4892590)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3435 E 45th St have any available units?
3435 E 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3435 E 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
3435 E 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 E 45th St pet-friendly?
No, 3435 E 45th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3435 E 45th St offer parking?
No, 3435 E 45th St does not offer parking.
Does 3435 E 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 E 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 E 45th St have a pool?
No, 3435 E 45th St does not have a pool.
Does 3435 E 45th St have accessible units?
No, 3435 E 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 E 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3435 E 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3435 E 45th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3435 E 45th St does not have units with air conditioning.
