3433 Central
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
3433 Central
3433 Central Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3433 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fef811085 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3433 Central have any available units?
3433 Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3433 Central currently offering any rent specials?
3433 Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 Central pet-friendly?
No, 3433 Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3433 Central offer parking?
No, 3433 Central does not offer parking.
Does 3433 Central have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 Central does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 Central have a pool?
No, 3433 Central does not have a pool.
Does 3433 Central have accessible units?
No, 3433 Central does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 Central have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 Central does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3433 Central have units with air conditioning?
No, 3433 Central does not have units with air conditioning.
