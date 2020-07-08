Rent Calculator
Kansas City, MO
3430 Monroe Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3430 Monroe Avenue
3430 Monroe Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3430 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Make yourself feel right at home in this updated 2 BR 1 BA home with an over sized living room and dining room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3430 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
3430 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3430 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3430 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3430 Monroe Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3430 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
No, 3430 Monroe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3430 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 3430 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3430 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3430 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3430 Monroe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3430 Monroe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
