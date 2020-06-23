All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3425 Locust Street
3425 Locust Street

3425 Locust Street
Location

3425 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Cleopatra and its twin neighbor Alexander are Prairie Style residences built in the 1920's. Their distinctive facades contain sweeping horizontal bands of stucco and masonry capped by expansive clay tile roofs, which extend to offer shade to the broad 2-story porches overlooking the quiet, tree-lined sidewalks of Locust Street. Alexander and Cleopatra were renovated in 2013 with a modern aesthetic that includes stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry complemented by color-coordinating accent tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Locust Street have any available units?
3425 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3425 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Locust Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3425 Locust Street offer parking?
No, 3425 Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 3425 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 3425 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 3425 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.
