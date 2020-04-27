All apartments in Kansas City
3421 Locust St.

3421 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

google fiber
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
This bright and homey apartment in the middle of Kansas City is situated only minutes from both the Crossroads and downtown Westport, and Martini Corner is just a short jaunt down the road. This one-bed, one-bath apartment offers an updated kitchen, Google Fiber pre-installed, and plenty of room to live! The charming 1920s style building even includes additional security access for an added layer of safety. Plus, bring your furry friend along and enjoy walks through tree-lined Old Hyde Park. A couch or other furniture may be provided on request of the renter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Locust St. have any available units?
3421 Locust St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3421 Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Locust St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Locust St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Locust St. is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Locust St. offer parking?
No, 3421 Locust St. does not offer parking.
Does 3421 Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Locust St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Locust St. have a pool?
No, 3421 Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 3421 Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Locust St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3421 Locust St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3421 Locust St. does not have units with air conditioning.
