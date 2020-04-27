3421 Locust St.

Amenities

google fiber pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

This bright and homey apartment in the middle of Kansas City is situated only minutes from both the Crossroads and downtown Westport, and Martini Corner is just a short jaunt down the road. This one-bed, one-bath apartment offers an updated kitchen, Google Fiber pre-installed, and plenty of room to live! The charming 1920s style building even includes additional security access for an added layer of safety. Plus, bring your furry friend along and enjoy walks through tree-lined Old Hyde Park. A couch or other furniture may be provided on request of the renter.