Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3414 Monroe
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3414 Monroe
3414 Monroe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3414 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom $650.00 - ALL NEW- New kitchen, bathroom, carpet, paint. Living room and eat in kitchen.
Call or text Chris for a showing 816-801-9099
(RLNE4527229)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3414 Monroe have any available units?
3414 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3414 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 3414 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3414 Monroe offer parking?
No, 3414 Monroe does not offer parking.
Does 3414 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Monroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Monroe have a pool?
No, 3414 Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 3414 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 3414 Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
