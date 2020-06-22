All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3411 Gillham

3411 Gillham Road · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nestled in the heart of Hyde Park, this three-story, striking red brick building reveals rich historic detailing from the 1920's exterior architecture to the original stairways and banisters inside. Here, you'll revel in the rich surroundings, while enjoying the many provided conveniences. A large porch offers a place to gather and relax, while storage units and an on-site clothing care center make life a little easier. Additionally, a controlled building access ensure your comfort and peace of mind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Gillham have any available units?
3411 Gillham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3411 Gillham currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Gillham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Gillham pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Gillham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3411 Gillham offer parking?
No, 3411 Gillham does not offer parking.
Does 3411 Gillham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Gillham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Gillham have a pool?
No, 3411 Gillham does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Gillham have accessible units?
No, 3411 Gillham does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Gillham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Gillham has units with dishwashers.
Does 3411 Gillham have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3411 Gillham has units with air conditioning.
