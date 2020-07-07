Rent Calculator
3410 Forest Avenue
3410 Forest Avenue
3410 Forest Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3410 Forest Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Center City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single Family Home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3410 Forest Avenue have any available units?
3410 Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3410 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3410 Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3410 Forest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3410 Forest Avenue offer parking?
No, 3410 Forest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3410 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 3410 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3410 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3410 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
