3408 E 35th St
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

3408 E 35th St

3408 East 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3408 East 35th Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3408 E 55th St Kansas City MO :: Going Fast! - 2 bedroom 1 bath. Stove and Refrigerator included. Attached garage! Incredible upstairs balcony screened in porch! Off street parking. A quiet street full of homeowners. Call TODAY for showing!

(RLNE4349455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 E 35th St have any available units?
3408 E 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3408 E 35th St have?
Some of 3408 E 35th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 E 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
3408 E 35th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 E 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 3408 E 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3408 E 35th St offer parking?
Yes, 3408 E 35th St does offer parking.
Does 3408 E 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 E 35th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 E 35th St have a pool?
No, 3408 E 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 3408 E 35th St have accessible units?
No, 3408 E 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 E 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 E 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
