Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3404 Chestnut Ave
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3404 Chestnut Ave
3404 Chestnut Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3404 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest
Amenities
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Need room? 3 story large home with 5beds, 2baths, off street parking, garage, corner lot with lots of yard space, will accept Sect8 or other vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3404 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
3404 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3404 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 3404 Chestnut Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3404 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Chestnut Ave offers parking.
Does 3404 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 3404 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 3404 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Chestnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
