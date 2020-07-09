All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

3403 Campbell Street - 3

3403 Campbell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this great apartment while it's still available! This apartment is centrally located near shopping and grocery options as well as being just minutes from The Plaza District with easy access to highways!

Some Features Include:
• Hardwood and Carpet
• Balcony
• Off-street parking
• Secured Entry
• Washer/Dryer provided in the unit
• Garbage Disposal
• More!

We are pet-friendly with aggressive breeds being restricted. Please note there is a one-time nonrefundable payment as well as a monthly pet rent.

CURRENT SPECIAL: 1st Month Free with a 13-month lease!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Campbell Street - 3 have any available units?
3403 Campbell Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 Campbell Street - 3 have?
Some of 3403 Campbell Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 Campbell Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Campbell Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Campbell Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 Campbell Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3403 Campbell Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3403 Campbell Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 3403 Campbell Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 Campbell Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Campbell Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 3403 Campbell Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3403 Campbell Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3403 Campbell Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Campbell Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 Campbell Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

