Kansas City, MO
3401 Central Street - 301
Last updated May 30 2020 at 10:10 AM

3401 Central Street - 301

3401 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Great Midtown spot at a great price! Quiet block but close to Monarch Coffee, local hospitals, Westport and minutes to UMKC.

This newly managed building offers this fresh one bedroom/one bath with central heating and cooling.

~Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout

~Google wired (tenants pay for service).

~On-site coin laundry

~Storage unit

~Secured building

~Beautiful back shared patio!

~Off-street parking lot

~$795 security deposit

~Tenants pay electric and gas

~Cats welcome, $300 pet deposit ($150 non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Central Street - 301 have any available units?
3401 Central Street - 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Central Street - 301 have?
Some of 3401 Central Street - 301's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Central Street - 301 currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Central Street - 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Central Street - 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Central Street - 301 is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Central Street - 301 offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Central Street - 301 offers parking.
Does 3401 Central Street - 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Central Street - 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Central Street - 301 have a pool?
No, 3401 Central Street - 301 does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Central Street - 301 have accessible units?
No, 3401 Central Street - 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Central Street - 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Central Street - 301 has units with dishwashers.

