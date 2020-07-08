3401 Central Street - 301

Amenities
Great Midtown spot at a great price! Quiet block but close to Monarch Coffee, local hospitals, Westport and minutes to UMKC.
This newly managed building offers this fresh one bedroom/one bath with central heating and cooling.
~Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout
~Google wired (tenants pay for service).
~On-site coin laundry
~Storage unit
~Secured building
~Beautiful back shared patio!
~Off-street parking lot
~$795 security deposit
~Tenants pay electric and gas
~Cats welcome, $300 pet deposit ($150 non-refundable)