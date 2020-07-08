All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:00 PM

3400 E. 61st Unit

3400 East 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3400 East 61st Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
South Town Fork Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/28c86fa037 ----
Nice recently updated 3 bedroom duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, 1.5 baths, spacious great room, large bedrooms and off street parking. Very affordable! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 1/2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3400 E. 61st Unit have any available units?
3400 E. 61st Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3400 E. 61st Unit have?
Some of 3400 E. 61st Unit's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3400 E. 61st Unit currently offering any rent specials?
3400 E. 61st Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3400 E. 61st Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 3400 E. 61st Unit is pet friendly.
Does 3400 E. 61st Unit offer parking?
No, 3400 E. 61st Unit does not offer parking.
Does 3400 E. 61st Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3400 E. 61st Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3400 E. 61st Unit have a pool?
No, 3400 E. 61st Unit does not have a pool.
Does 3400 E. 61st Unit have accessible units?
No, 3400 E. 61st Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 3400 E. 61st Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 3400 E. 61st Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

