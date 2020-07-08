3400 E. 61st Unit

Amenities
Nice recently updated 3 bedroom duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen, 1.5 baths, spacious great room, large bedrooms and off street parking. Very affordable! Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour ! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
1 1/2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups