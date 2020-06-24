All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3347 Wayne Avenue

3347 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3347 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Linwood Homeowners - Ivanhoe

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom / 1 Bath with basement and central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 Wayne Avenue have any available units?
3347 Wayne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3347 Wayne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3347 Wayne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 Wayne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3347 Wayne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3347 Wayne Avenue offer parking?
No, 3347 Wayne Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3347 Wayne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 Wayne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 Wayne Avenue have a pool?
No, 3347 Wayne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3347 Wayne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3347 Wayne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 Wayne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3347 Wayne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3347 Wayne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3347 Wayne Avenue has units with air conditioning.
