Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3343 Wayne
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3343 Wayne
3343 Wayne Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3343 Wayne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109
Linwood Homeowners - Ivanhoe
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nice Bungalow Property with Large Bedroom add-on. laminate flooring, near bus line. Central air and gas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3343 Wayne have any available units?
3343 Wayne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3343 Wayne currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Wayne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Wayne pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Wayne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3343 Wayne offer parking?
No, 3343 Wayne does not offer parking.
Does 3343 Wayne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Wayne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Wayne have a pool?
No, 3343 Wayne does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Wayne have accessible units?
No, 3343 Wayne does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Wayne have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Wayne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Wayne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3343 Wayne has units with air conditioning.
