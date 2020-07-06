All apartments in Kansas City
3343 Bellefontaine Ave
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

3343 Bellefontaine Ave

3343 Bellefontaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3343 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bed 1.5 Bath! - Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information, or to apply for this home, visit our website rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

We require renter's insurance.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Bellefontaine Ave have any available units?
3343 Bellefontaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3343 Bellefontaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Bellefontaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Bellefontaine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Bellefontaine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3343 Bellefontaine Ave offer parking?
No, 3343 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3343 Bellefontaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Bellefontaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Bellefontaine Ave have a pool?
No, 3343 Bellefontaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3343 Bellefontaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 3343 Bellefontaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Bellefontaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Bellefontaine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Bellefontaine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

