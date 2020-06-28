All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3341 Agnes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3341 Agnes Ave
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

3341 Agnes Ave

3341 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3341 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Too good to be true.... bring your vouchers HUGE multi level house has 2,800 square ft. It has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. New! Painted top to bottom inside and out. Stunning tile work in kitchen! New carpet throughout the house! Brand New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Full unfinished basement with new furnace and hot water tank and w/d hookups. Central A/C
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per person.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing! Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Agnes Ave have any available units?
3341 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 3341 Agnes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3341 Agnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave offer parking?
No, 3341 Agnes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3341 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 3341 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3341 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3341 Agnes Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary