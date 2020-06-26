All apartments in Kansas City
3340 West Coleman Road
3340 West Coleman Road

3340 Coleman Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3340 Coleman Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Coleman Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Executive rental for the discriminating tenant has been previously rented to four Royals players consecutively. Exquisitely remodeled and furnished home was completely rebuilt in 2013. Energy efficient insulation, windows, HVAC and appliances. All new plumbing and wiring. Luxurious interior with open floor plan offering two dining rooms, wet bar, and spacious partially covered deck. Chef's kitchen with Viking double oven and 5 burner gas range. Main floor laundry with Samsung front-loading W/D included. Three spacious bedrooms with extra-large closets. Hall bath features double vanity, heated tile floor, built-ins and relaxing soaker tub. Master suite offers a private "martini deck" overlooking the private, treed backyard, plus a well-appointed bath with walk-in tile shower with rain head fixture, heated tile floor and double closets. Third bath on main level includes water closet and private shower. Mounted televisions in master bedroom, second bedroom and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 West Coleman Road have any available units?
3340 West Coleman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3340 West Coleman Road have?
Some of 3340 West Coleman Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 West Coleman Road currently offering any rent specials?
3340 West Coleman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 West Coleman Road pet-friendly?
No, 3340 West Coleman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3340 West Coleman Road offer parking?
No, 3340 West Coleman Road does not offer parking.
Does 3340 West Coleman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 West Coleman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 West Coleman Road have a pool?
No, 3340 West Coleman Road does not have a pool.
Does 3340 West Coleman Road have accessible units?
No, 3340 West Coleman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 West Coleman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 West Coleman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
