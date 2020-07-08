All apartments in Kansas City
Location

3330 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Upper duplex apartment that offers 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Carpet throughout, decorative fireplace, newer windows, central air and a balcony. Kitchen appliances provided at move in. Laundry hookups are in the basement. Tenant pays all utilities.

Vouchers: NO

$50 app fee
$595 rent / $595 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within. Absolutely NO pets over 25 lbs when full grown due to shared yard.

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed. Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

