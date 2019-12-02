All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 28 2019 at 7:54 AM

3325 Chestnut Ave

3325 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Chestnut Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,190 Sq ft property was built in 1910 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Porch on front of house. Property has been completely updated and painted inside and out. Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
3325 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 3325 Chestnut Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Chestnut Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Chestnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
No, 3325 Chestnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 3325 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 3325 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Chestnut Ave has units with dishwashers.
