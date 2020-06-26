Rent Calculator
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM
3318 Flora Ave
3318 Flora Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3318 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Linwood Homeowners - Ivanhoe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come view this house with a lot of space and a large back yard. - We acccept Housing Choice Vouchers
(RLNE2570381)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3318 Flora Ave have any available units?
3318 Flora Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3318 Flora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Flora Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Flora Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Flora Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3318 Flora Ave offer parking?
No, 3318 Flora Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3318 Flora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 Flora Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Flora Ave have a pool?
No, 3318 Flora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3318 Flora Ave have accessible units?
No, 3318 Flora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Flora Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 Flora Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 Flora Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 Flora Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
