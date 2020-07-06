Rent Calculator
3316 East 59th Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:54 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3316 East 59th Street
3316 East 59th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3316 East 59th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Recent rehab with fresh paint, new carpet, new HVAC system. Call today to make this your new home. Section 8 welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3316 East 59th Street have any available units?
3316 East 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3316 East 59th Street have?
Some of 3316 East 59th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3316 East 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3316 East 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 East 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3316 East 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3316 East 59th Street offer parking?
No, 3316 East 59th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3316 East 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 East 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 East 59th Street have a pool?
No, 3316 East 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3316 East 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 3316 East 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 East 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 East 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
